‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 3 Scores 651 Million Minutes Viewed in 4 Days, Nielsen Reports

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” tallied 651 million minutes viewed in the first four days after the launch of its third season on Hulu, according to Nielsen.

As the reality series returned for its third installment on Thursday, Nov. 13, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” drew enough viewing minutes to land in Nielsen’s top 10 most-watched streaming programs for the week of Nov. 10. The show ranked No. 10 on the overall streaming list for the week and was the No. 4 most-watched streaming original series.

Of the audience tuning in, 54% were adults 18 to 34 — the highest concentration in the demo among any title in the top 10 — and 74% were women 18 and older, tying with “Grey’s Anatomy” for the highest concentration of adult women.

With “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” standing out as a viewership gem for Hulu, the streamer renewed the show for 20 additional episodes following its Season 3 debut in November.

While viewership for “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” outpaced streaming originals such as “Landman,” “Squid Game: The Challenge” and “The Witcher,” the reality series still ranked behind Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” which scored 1.35 billion minutes leading up to the debut of its fifth and final season, as well as Netflix’s “The Beast in Me” and Peacock’s “All Her Fault,” which scored 952 million and 867 million minutes, respectively.

“Stranger Things” was the week’s most-watched streaming program overall, with Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” coming in second on Netflix with 1.11 billion viewing minutes. “Frankenstein” was the most-watched streaming movie of the week, nearly doubling the viewership of Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters,” which scored 571 million minutes and ranked No. 2 on the movies list, ahead of “Playdate,” which scored 559 million minutes on Prime Video.

“The Beast in Me” and “All Her Fault” made it into the top 10 overall streaming list in the No. 3 and 4 spots, respectively, while “Grey’s Anatomy” and “NCIS” followed with 853 million viewing minutes and 762 million viewing minutes, respectively.

Notably, neither “Pluribus” nor “All’s Fair” made it into the Nielsen charts this week.