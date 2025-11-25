‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Renewed for 20 More Episodes at Hulu

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” will return for more scandal and secrets as Hulu renewed the reality series for 20 more episodes.

This follows a similar formula to the series’ Season 2 and 3 renewals. Each season had 10 episodes in addition to a reunion, but the women shot the seasons in tandem.

Season 3 premiered Nov. 13, debuting No. 1 on the Hulu top charts. Viewership for the reality series has grown season over season, per internal data.

The upcoming episodes will intertwine with a busy time for the #MomTok crew. Both Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt competed on Season 34 of “Dancing With the Stars.” And #MomTok leader Taylor Frankie Paul has started shooting her season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” which is set to premiere in March.

New episodes of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” are expected to come in early 2026. Season 3 followed as several members of the Mormon wives were in personal and professional crisis while others took a step back from the show over contract disputes. Jessi Draper revealed how an emotional affair broke up her marriage. Demi Engemann continually tested the lines of friendship and loyalty within the women. And Mikayla Matthews and her husband worked through past traumas to grow intimately as a couple.

Taylor Frankie Paul, Layla Taylor and Miranda McWhorter from “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” (Credit: Disney)

The question still remains: Can #MomTok survive this?

“Vanderpump Villa” alum Stassi Schroder will host the Season 3 reunion set to premiere Dec. 4 on Hulu. Season 3 starred Paul, Engemann, Affleck, Draper, Matthews, Leavitt, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley and Miranda Hope.

Season 3 is produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions in association with 3BMG and Walt Disney Television Alternative. The third season was executive produced by Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Andrea Metz, Elise Chung and Dan Cerny for Jeff Jenkins Productions; and Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans for 3BMG; and Georgia Berger, Lisa Filipelli and Danielle Pistotnik for Select Entertainment.