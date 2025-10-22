‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Jen Affleck’s Return, Marciano Drama Continued

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Season 3 will see Jen Affleck return to MomTok after not being featured for much of the later parts of Season 2 due to her mental health crisis.

“Part of me is scared to come back,” Affleck said in the Season 3 trailer. “If it’s bad, I’m packing my bags and I’m going back to Arizona.”

Affleck’s return also stirs up mixed feelings for Jessi Ngatikaura, who warns in the trailer, “If Jen comes at me I just don’t know how I’m going to react.”

But for most of MomTok, Affleck’s return is the least of their concerns, with Taylor Frankie Paul cautioning “Whitney and Demi are not to be trusted.” For Whitney Leavitt, the trouble continues to stem from her lack of involvement in MomTok, with Leavitt announcing to the group that she’ll be starting her own MomTok, which only draws laughter from Frankie Paul.

Even with Leavitt’s threats, she’s clearly causing less harm and drama than Demi Engemann, who Mikayla Matthews calls “absolutely disgusting and so calculated.”

After the scandal surrounding what really happened at Vanderpump Villa with Marciano raised the stakes in the Season 2 finale with accusations of Marciano and Ngatikaura sleeping together, Ngatikaura accused Engemann of stopping at nothing to ruin her reputation.

“My whole world is falling apart right now,” Ngatikaura said. “When this airs, it’s all going public.”

Matthews and Mayci Neeley are determined to get to the bottom of what happened as they met with Marciano, joking “Who’s going to lie to two pregnant women?”

And if that wasn’t enough, the women investigate a leak in MomTok as they ask Miranda to take a lie detector test, while Matthews opens up about her marital struggles.

All all 10 episodes of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” drop Thursday, Nov. 13 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney + for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.