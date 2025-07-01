7 Shocking Moments from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Reunion

Come ye saints and sinners! “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” returned to Hulu Tuesday for its first reunion special, bringing the same heat and confrontation that their fans have come to expect.

All of the wives, except Demi, made an appearance in the reunion special — even Jen, who stopped filming halfway through Season 2 because of her crippling prenatal depression. “Bachelor” alum and “The Viall Files” podcaster Nick Viall hosted the Hulu special, grilling the women on never-before-seen moments and cliffhangers fans have been waiting on answers for.

Some teasers were saved for the upcoming Season 3, but Jessi and Jen cleared up parts of the “Vanderpump Villa” and Marciano cheating allegations. Taylor and Dakota gave an update on their ever toxic co-parenting relationship. And Mikayla and Whitney broke down their friendship fallout and the road to recovery.

The special also featured some unreleased footage from the season and vulnerable moments for Whitney’s husband Connor and Layla.

Keep reading for a full breakdown of the shocking moments from the first “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special.”

What happened at Vanderpump Villa? Marciano drama somewhat explained

In an explosive Season 2 finale, Layla sat down with Marciano, a cast member on Hulu’s “Vanderpump Villa,” and confronted him about allegations of him having emotional and physical affairs with Demi and Jessi.

Marciano claimed that he and Jessi did more than just kiss at a bar but had a full-on affair. Jessi came to the reunion special prepared with receipts. Though she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring during the reunion, Jessi told Nick Viall: “It’s not what you think it is.” Her husband Jordan said it was tough to have the cheating allegations shared with the world, but he and Jessi have worked through it — and fans will be able to see that in Season 3.

Jessi showed screenshots of text messages between Marciano and Demi. In them the Mormon wife was speaking in a sexually suggestive manner with Marciano. She wrote that eating oysters was “no different than swallowing c-m,” and she asked the “Vanderpump Villa” star if this was how he “sweet talked” with all the ladies. Demi also texted him suggestive emojis, including an eggplant and a water droplet.

Demi’s receipts — faces backlash over bullying and legal threats

Jessi was not the only MomTok member to bring up receipts about Demi. Jen and her husband Zac said that Demi tried to manipulate the way Jen spoke about her to cameras. Demi did not attend the reunion, so she was unable to defend herself in person, but Zac came prepared with a recorded call between Demi and Jen.

In the recorded conversation, Demi asks Jen to cover up for her about what happened at Vanderpump Villa and downplay it to cameras. Jen said that she wanted Demi to clear up any rumors herself — she didn’t want to speak for her. Zac said when Jen wasn’t able to cover up for Demi about Vanderpump Villa, the couple was issued a cease and desist letter, saying she could not speak about it.

Connor shares he eas a victim of child abuse

Whitney’s husband Connor has been the subject of several controversies, most notably the fact that he was on Tinder while the pair were still married. In never before seen footage, Connor revealed that the origins of his struggles with fidelity and intimacy stem from the time he was molested as a child.

In a vulnerable moment from the reunion special, Connor said he was “raped as a little boy” and that his porn addiction and need for external validation from Tinder were a coping mechanism to his unresolved trauma.

“We’ve worked so hard for what we have today that I know both of us would do anything to cherish that,” Connor said of the work he and Whitney have done to rebuild trust and heal together.

None of the cast members, except for Mikayla, were aware of Connor’s childhood trauma. After he shared, Taylor and several of the husbands came over to hug him and thank him for sharing that intimate story. Connor thanked Taylor right back, saying she helped him feel comfortable to share his story: “I was so scared.”

Layla’s confession about mental health struggles

Unreleased footage from Season 2 showed a vulnerable moment between Layla and Demi. Demi confronted Layla asking if she still struggles with body dysmorphia after several of the wives and fans online had expressed concern about her weight loss.

“The word healthy triggers me,” Layla said, adding when you can’t see yourself for what you look like it feels impossible to discern what the word itself means. She said that the societal pressure to fit in in Utah has also contributed to her negative self image.

Layla also admitted to having committed self-harm and having suicidal ideation. She said, once her sons noticed it and asked why she had scars on her wrist, she knew something needed to change.

“I haven’t self-harmed in a long time, which is good. I got my scars removed, and I’m trying to move past that,” she said.

Taylor and Dakota are still together … kinda

Taylor and Dakota gave an update on their relationship. Taylor said since Season 2 wrapped she has found about more instances that Dakota lied to her about cheating while she was pregnant with his child.

Now the two are still co-parenting. Viall asked the pair what they were doing at Stagecoach looking so giddy together. Taylor said their connection will always be there, and she knows that whenever she is ready Dakota would be ready to have a relationship with her. Dakota revealed that he spent 10 years of his life addicted to drugs, and for him he has been in a cycle of “self work.” He says he’s able to be faithful now, but Taylor’s not so sure.

Whitney and Mikayla hug it out

After a heated exchange between Whitney and Mikayla, the two ladies hugged it out.

Mikayla claimed that she didn’t hate anyone when Viall probed the Mormon wife, but she still could barely look at Whitney as she spoke and periodically eye-rolled as she attempted to defend herself for the umpteenth time.

When Whitney’s husband shared his story of childhood sexual trauma, Mikayla said he consistently showed up for her when she was unpacking a similar situation that she opened up about in Season 2. Connor was the reason Mikayla went to therapy.

“I know me and Whitney were going through a lot, but he still wanted to call me and check in on me,” Mikayla said. “I know we don’t get along, but I really do appreciate the support.”

Viall urged the two women to hug as Whitney silently sobbed, hearing Mikayla relive her trauma.

DWTS Twist: Two Mormon Wives Are Going Dancing

Not one but two Mormon wives will take their talents to the ballroom this fall. Jen and Whitney will join the Season 34 cast of “Dancing With the Stars.”

At the conclusion of the reunion special, Viall revealed he had a special surprise for a couple of the housewives. The host said several of the women auditioned for the ballroom dancing series. Jen and Whitney will join previously announced contestants Australian conservationist and TV personality Robert Irwin and influencer Alix Earle.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” is now streaming on Hulu