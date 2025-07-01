‘Dancing With the Stars’ Taps 2 ‘Mormon Wives’ Stars for Season 34

From MomTok to the ballroom, not one but two “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” cast members will join the ranks of “Dancing With the Stars” Season 34.

Nick Viall revealed the news in the Hulu series’ first reunion special, which aired Monday night on Hulu, announcing which cast members would have the chance to shine on their own in sparkly costumes and heels.

“So I heard most of you auditioned recently while filming Season 3,” the former reality star turned podcaster said to the cast at the reunion. “I gotta know who wants it the most.”

Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt quickly raised their hands. Before officially revealing who made it on the established competition show, he asked the cast who they thought deserved it the most. Affleck raised her hand, and Taylor Frankie Paul agreed.

“I think Jen just because it’s been her life dream since she was little,” the reality star said of the soon-to-be the mom of three, who was in her third trimester while shooting the reunion special.

Viall had a surprise up his sleeve because both Affleck and Leavitt were asked to join the upcoming ballroom dancing series. The two women exclaimed and hugged each other and their spouses.

Affleck and Leavitt will join previously announced contestants Australian conservationist and TV personality Robert Irwin and influencer Alix Earle for Season 34. The four early cast announcements all have a presence online, indicating a new trend for the series. “Dancing With the Stars” has seen increasing interest in the show on social media and ranked No. 1 this past fall among young Adults 18-49 in live and same day viewing.

So far no professional dancers partners have been confirmed for the series. Additionally, a premiere date for Season 34 has yet to be revealed, but traditionally new seasons debut in September.

“Dancing With the Stars” is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. The series will air on ABC and Disney+ and stream next day on Hulu.