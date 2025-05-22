Alix Earle Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34

Social media star Alix Earle has been tapped to tango for “Dancing With the Stars” Season 34.

Earle has hinted that she would want to join the series and even attended a live taping of the show last season. The 24-year-old social media star’s partner has yet to be announced, and the full cast of stars and their professional dancer partners will be revealed at a later date. She joins the previously announced wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin.

“Dancing With the Stars” ranked No. 1 this past fall among Adults 18-49 in live and same day viewing, marking the first time the series ranked in first place for the broadcast season in its history, according to ABC. The viral season culminated with the highest Total Viewer audience (7.95 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.55 rating) in over three years.

A premiere date for Season 34 has not yet been revealed, but traditionally new seasons debut in September.

The influencer is one of the leading social media personalities in the U.S. across platforms. Just last year she appeared in three Super Bowl campaigns for Carl’s Jr., Poppi and Hellman’s as well as this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue after becoming the magazine’s first digital cover star last year.

Earle grew up dancing competitively in New Jersey, but she has not put her skills on the national stage quite yet. The social media star gained popularity for her “Get Ready With Me” videos and for her transparency surrounding her struggles with acne.

Beyond being the face of several beauty advertising campaigns, Earle also has made investments into Poppi and Sip Margs, earning her a spot on the Forbes’ Top Creators list. The social media star previously had a podcast with Alex Cooper’s Unwell network but has since split with the media mogul and ditched her podcast completely to focus on YouTube vlogs and other digital content.

“Dancing With the Stars” is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. The series will air on ABC and Disney+ and stream next day on Hulu.