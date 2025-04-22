‘Dancing With the Stars’ Renewed for Season 34, First Celebrity Contestant Revealed

“Dancing With the Stars” will return for Season 34, ABC announced on Tuesday. Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin of “Crikey! It’s the Irwins” and “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” will compete on the reality show. Irwin’s sister Bindi previously competed and won Season 21 with her partner Derek Hough. Their father was the late Steve Irwin of “The Crocodile Hunter” fame.

Additional celebrity contestants and pro dancers will be announced at a later date. The lineup usually includes actors, reality stars — particularly from ABC franchises like “The Bachelor” — athletes and real-life headline makers like con artist Anna Delvey, whose exploits inspired the Netflix series “Inventing Anna.”

A premiere date for Season 34 has not yet been revealed, but traditionally new seasons debut in September.

Last season’s winner was “Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei and his partner Jenna Johnson. Season 33 ranked No. 1 this past fall among Adults 18-49 in Live+Same Day viewing, marking the first time the series ranked No. 1 for the broadcast season in L+SD in its history, according to ABC.

The show also attracted younger viewers in season 33, earning the show’s best Adults 18-34 ratings in four years. The spectacular season culminated with the highest Total Viewer audience (7.95 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.55 rating) in over three years.

The finale also set a record with over 32 million votes cast for the teams.

“Dancing With the Stars” is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. The series will air on ABC and Disney+ and stream next day on Hulu.