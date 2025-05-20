‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 2 Enchants Audience With 5 Million Views in 5 Days | Exclusive

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” returned for Season 2 to an impressive audience, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The second installment of the Hulu reality series scored 5 million views after five days of streaming globally, according to internal viewing data from Disney. Disney defines a view as total stream time divided by runtime.

Viewership for the Season 2 premiere, which debuted May 15, is up from last season. The company also revealed “Mormon Wives” has ranked in Hulu’s top 15 today list since its premiere.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” debuted its first season in September 2024 and broke Hulu streaming records, becoming the most-watched unscripted season premiere on the streamer in 2024, based on three days of streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Led by self-acclaimed MomTok founder Taylor Frankie Paul, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” also stars Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews and Whitney Leavitt.

After Season 1 lifted the veil on the swinging scandal that made MomTok go viral back in 2o20, the second installment picked up with plenty of drama within the group, with Leavitt groveling back after a dramatic exit.

Season 2 also welcomed O.G. MomToker Miranda McWhorter, whom EP Russell Jay-Staglik said he tried to get to join the show back for Season 1. “I had met with her before and I attempted to try to get her to participate on Season 1, but she just wasn’t having it,” Jay-Staglik told TheWrap. “Miranda fits in … they’re all online, they’re all moms, they’re all the same age. They hang out in the same circles, they have the same goals.”

Produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions in association with 3BMG and Walt Disney Television Alternative, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” is executive produced by Jeff Jenkins, Jay-Staglik, Andrea Metz, and Elise Chung at Jeff Jenkins Productions, Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans at 3BMG, and Danielle Pistotnik, Georgia Berger and Lisa Filipelli at Select Entertainment.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” is now streaming on Hulu. The premiere date for the subsequent 10 episodes of Season 2 has yet to be announced.