TheWrap on Thursday announced the 12 finalists for the ninth annual ShortList Film Festival, including stories from around the world about abortion, gender-identity, gentrification, bullying, opioids and a garbage man who lives alone on an asteroid.

Online viewing and voting launches today on ShortListFilmFestival.com and runs through August 19. The jury will award the Industry Award while TheWrap’s online voters will determine the Audience Prize and Student Award. The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on August 20.

This year’s selected films have won awards at festivals including SXSW, Sundance Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, AFI Fest, Miami Film Festival and Brooklyn Film Festival. The films and filmmakers come from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Israel and Macedonia.

In addition to the lineup of festival winners, the ShortList Film Festival also features up-and-coming filmmakers from top film schools across the country. The 2020 student films come from five schools: University of Southern California (USC), Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNSCA) and Chapman University.

TheWrap Announces Jury for The ShortList Film Festival 2020

FINALIST FILMS:

“Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa“

Directed by: Barbara Attie, Janet Goldwater and Mike Attie

Synopsis: At an abortion helpline in Philadelphia, counselors field urgent calls from people seeking to end a pregnancy, but can’t afford to. “Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa” reveals the brutal impact of the Hyde Amendment, designed to prevent those struggling financially from access to abortion.

“Broken Orchestra“

Directed by: Charlie Tyrell

Synopsis: “Broken Orchestra” documents the problem of broken instruments in Philadelphia schools in a way that reflects the severity of the problem. Told through a series of tracking shots of television screens, orchestra members and teachers come together to shed light on this tough issue.

The Scene at ShortList 2019: TheWrap's 8th Annual Short Film Festival (Photos)

“Cosmic Fling“

Directed by: Jonathan Langager

Synopsis: “Cosmic Fling” is the tale of Stan, an intergalactic garbage man who lives alone on an asteroid. To feed himself, he harpoons space debris and converts it into nourishment. To feed his soul, he dreams only of love. He falls instantly in love…but must wait for her comet to return.

“Girl in the Hallway“

Directed by: Valerie Barnhart

Synopsis: “Why does ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ give Jamie nightmares? It’s been 15 years, and the girl in the hallway haunts him still. This is a testament to locked doors. A lullaby sung by wolves with duct tape and polaroids. Not all girls make it out of the forest. Some stories children shouldn’t hear.

“How to Make a Rainbow“

Directed by: Ryan Maxey

Synopsis: “How to Make a Rainbow” is a tender documentary centered around a mother-daughter duo as they navigate gender identity, homelessness, and the struggles of daily life.

ShortList 2019 Filmmakers Share Their Biggest Challenges and Inspirations (Video)

“No More Wings“

Directed by: Abraham Adeyemi

Synopsis: A nostalgic love letter to writer and director Abraham Adeyemi’s adolescence. It explores the significance of community, gentrification’s impact on it and whether decisions of the past have irreversible lifelong consequences.

“-Ship: A Visual Poem“

Directed by: Terrance Daye

Synopsis: Across one day of mourning, four family members try to surmount the unspoken, the unspeakable, and the still-present past that divides them.

“Sticker“

Directed by: Georgi M. Unkovski

Synopsis: After an unsuccessful attempt to renew his car registration, Dejan falls in a bureaucratic trap that tests his determination to be a responsible father.

'Enforcement Hours,' 'Departing Gesture' Take Top Prizes at TheWrap's Shortlist Film Festival 2019 (Video)

“T“

Director: Keisha Rae Witherspoon

Synopsis: A film crew follows three grieving participants of Miami’s annual T Ball, where folks assemble to model R.I.P. T-shirts and innovative costumes designed in honor of their dead.

“The Clinic“

Directed by: Elivia Shaw

Synopsis: Amidst a devastating opioid epidemic, a needle exchange and free clinic operates in the shadows of Fresno, California.

“The Devil’s Harmony“

Directed by: Dylan Holmes Williams

Synopsis: A bullied teenage girl leads an a cappella club on a trail of destruction against her high school enemies.

The Scene at ShortList 2018: TheWrap's 7th Annual Short Film Festival (Photos)

“White Eye“

Directed by: Tomer Shushan

Synopsis: A man finds his stolen bicycle and it now belongs to a stranger. In his attempts to retrieve the bicycle, he struggles to remain human.

STUDENT FILMS:

“Drifting“

Directed by: Hanxiong Bo

Synopsis: Yan is an illegal second child born during the time of China’s One-Child policy. To avoid government punishment, Yan’s parents hide their oldest daughter in the countryside and raise Yan as a girl. Now a young adult, Yan struggles with his gender identity and being treated as an outcast in a conservative society. His sole escape is drifting his father’s old taxi through abandoned parking lots.

“Ghazaal“

Directed by: Ragini Bhasin

Synopsis: A 13-year-old Afghan refugee hustles around in a refugee camp, trying to survive the harsh circumstances.

“Kindred Kings“

Directed by: Trey Gray

Synopsis: “Kindred Kings” is a poetic visual piece that explores freedom and true versatility for the black man. “Kindred Kings” illustrates the journey for us to remember that black men are kings, kindred kings. And as kings, we get to decide the new narrative for the black man.

“The Senator“

Directed by: Shayain Lakhani

Synopsis: “The Senator” takes place in the late 1950’s, less than 100 years ago, and displays a day in the life of Essie and Carrie Butler. Their story guides attention towards issues that have transcended time and are still an issue in modern day society, such as racism and the role of women.

“Welcome Back“

Directed by: Tiffany Kontoyiannis

Synopsis: “Welcome Back” centers around Rosa and her daughter, Sophie, who have been deported back to the extremely dangerous and communist Venezuela.

The annual event features 12 of the top award-winning short films that have premiered at major festivals over the past year, making it the most highly competitive film festival of its kind. Films will be streaming and open for voting on ShortListFilmFestival.com and TheWrap.com from August 6-19.

The ShortList Film Festival 2020 is sponsored by Heineken and Topic.

In the top row, ShortList 2019 filmmakers, from left to right: "Hula Girl" directors Amy Hill and Chris Reiss, "Cat Days" director Jon Frickey, "Green" director Suzanne Andrews Correa, "Sister" director Siqi Song,... Ted Soqui ShortList filmmakers attended the ShortList opening night dinner, presented by Amazon Alexa, on Wednesday, August 21 at Eveleigh West Hollywood. Ted Soqui TheWrap awards editor Steve Pond, "One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure" director A.M. Lukas and TheWrap head of operations Claude Memmi at the ShortList opening night dinner. Ted Soqui Guests enjoyed an intimate evening of dinner and conversation at the ShortList opening night dinner. Ted Soqui We're Magnetic global director of consumer research and insights Rachel Krautkremer, "How Does it Start" director Amber Sealey, Amazon head of entertainment & culture, XCM Andrew Saunders and Endeavor (WME-IMG) se... Ted Soqui "Enforcement Hours" director Paloma Martinez, "Green" director Suzanne Andrews Correa and "Cat Days" director Jon Frickey at the ShortList opening night dinner. Ted Soqui "One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure" director A.M. Lukas speaks at the ShortList opening night dinner. Ted Soqui TheWrap CEO Sharon Waxman speaks with ShortList filmmakers and jurors at the ShortList opening night dinner. Ted Soqui "What We Do in the Shadows" star and ShortList host Harvey Guillen poses with TheWrap CEO Sharon Waxman. Ted Soqui "Departing Gesture" producers Thomas Harrington, Brian Bolster, Jonathan Napolitano and Kayleigh Napolitano. Ted Soqui ShortList jurors Landon Zakheim, Todd Berger, Wendy Guerrero, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Steve Pond, Gena Konstantinakos, Orlando von Einsiedel, Sharon Waxman and Tristen Tuckfield. Ted Soqui Host Harvey Guillen and jury member and actress Marsha Stephanie Blake. Ted Soqui "Cat Days" director Jon Frickey, "How Does it Start" director Amber Sealey and "Departing Gesture" co-director Brian Bolster. Ted Soqui "One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure" composer Britta Phillips, director A.M. Lukas, and cinematographer Meena Singh. Ted Soqui "Sister" director Siqi Song. Ted Soqui "What We Do in the Shadows" star Harvey Guillen, while hosting at the ShortList ceremony. Ted Soqui The ShortList 2019 jury panel. Ted Soqui Jurors Tristen Tuckfield, Gena Konstantinakos and Todd Berger. Ted Soqui Director & co-founder of Grain Media Orlando von Einsiedel speaks during the jury panel. Ted Soqui Jurors Wendy Guerrero, executive vice president of 30West Tristen Tuckfield, and Gena Konstantinakos. Ted Soqui Gena Konstantinakos, vice president of Development & Video Programing of Topic. Ted Soqui Jurors Gena Konstantinakos, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Wendy Guerrero. Ted Soqui Guests mingle with food and drinks at the W Hotel Hollywood. Ted Soqui ShortList film curator Landon Zakheim. Ted Soqui Guests chat with wine in hand at the W Hotel Hollywood. Ted Soqui Steve Pond introduces ShortList finalists during the filmmakers panel Ted Soqui "Sister" director Siqi Sing, "Cat Days" director Jon Frickey, and "How Does It Start" director Amber Sealey Ted Soqui (L-R), "Departing Gesture" co-directors Jonathan Napolitano and Brian Bolster, Siqi Song Ted Soqui "Green" director Suzanne Andrews Correa Ted Soqui "One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure" director A.M. Lukas Ted Soqui Senior Vice President Original Programming of Starz Karen Bailey announces the finalists for Telling Our Stories, a new film competition by Starz and WrapWomen Ted Soqui "No Sanctuary" takes the student prize, accepted by producer Moriah Hall Ted Soqui "Departing Gesture" takes the audience prize, accepted by the co-directors Jonathan Napolitano and Brian Bolster Ted Soqui "Enforcement Hours" takes the industry prize, accepted by director Paloma Martinez Ted Soqui Guests mingle at the W Hotel Hollywood Ted Soqui Guests pose for pictures after the awards ceremony Ted Soqui (L-R) Senior Vice President Original Programming of Starz Karen Bailey, "No Sanctuary" producer Moriah Hall and Sharon Waxman Ted Soqui Sharon Waxman and "Enforcement Hours" director Paloma Martinez Ted Soqui "Departing Gesture" directors Brian Bolster and Jonathan Napolitano Ted Soqui

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)