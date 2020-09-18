‘The Social Dilemma’ Director Jeff Orlowski Joins TheGrill 2020

Producers of “Green Book,” “The Irishman,” “When They See Us,” “Broad City,” “Russian Doll” and “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” will also join TheWrap’s annual event

TheGrill is thrilled to welcome “The Social Dilemma” writer and director Jeff Orlowski for an in-depth conversation about his new documentary exploring the human impact of technology companies including Google, Facebook and Twitter.

In addition, “Green Book” producer John Sloss, “The Irishman” producer Jane Rosenthal, WarnerMedia senior vice president of enterprise inclusion MyKhanh Shelton,”Broad City” and “Russian Doll” producer Lilly Burns, “Charm City Kings” star William Catlett,”Peanut Butter Falcon” producer Tim Zajaros and activist and producer JLove Calderón will also join the three day all virtual event September 22-24.

“The Social Dilemma” is a hybrid documentary-drama that explores the dangerous human impact of intensive social networking that is changing societies across the globe. It features tech experts who sound the alarm about the products they helped create. Orlowski will show clips from the film and discuss the implications of its themes on September 24, Day Three of TheGrill.

For over a decade, TheWrap’s Grill event series has led conversations on the convergence between entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges and opportunities facing content in the digital age.

TheWrap has created a digital-first experience for TheGrill 2020. This year’s event will focus on the future of theatrical, streaming revolution, building inclusion from within and the growth in podcasting and gaming. Attendees will have access to keynotes, panel conversations, roundtable discussions and virtual networking.

John Sloss is an award-winning producer, partner in Sloss Eckhouse Law and founder of Cinetic Media. Sloss’s producing credits include “Green Book,” “Boyhood” and “Boys Don’t Cry,” to name a few. He has also handled the sale over 600 films, including “Knock Down the House,” “Little Miss Sunshine” and “Napoleon Dynamite.”

Jane Rosenthal is an Oscar and Emmy nominated producer and CEO and Co-Founder of Tribeca Enterprises. Most recently, she produced Martin Scorsese’s Academy Award-nominated “The Irishman,” starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, and Al Pacino as well as the Emmy nominated limited series “When They See Us” directed by Ava DuVernay.

MyKhanh Shelton is senior vice president of enterprise inclusion for WarnerMedia where she is responsible for leading workforce and production safety initiatives and working closely with the human resources team and business units to create consistent measurements, practices, and systems, as it relates to increasing the recruitment, retention and advancement of underrepresented groups.

Lilly Burns is an Emmy-nominated and Peabody Award-winning creative producer and founding member of Jax Media. She served as an executive producer and director on “Broad City” (Comedy Central) and “Search Party” (TBS). Burns also works as an executive producer on Russian Doll (Netflix), “Desus & Mero” (Showtime), “Emily in Paris” (Netflix) among others.

Actor, writer and director William Catlett most recently starred as ‘Detective Jenkins’ in Barry Jenkins’ penned feature film, “Charm City Kings” and ‘Verton Freeman’ in Jordan Peele’s “Lovecraft Country” for HBO. His additional credits include “Insecure” (HBO), “Love Is__” (OWN) and “Black Lightening” (The CW) – just to name a few.

Tim Zajaros is a producer and co-founder of Armory Films, which recently wrapped production on Charlie Day’s directorial debut “El Tonto and “The Peanut Butter Falcon.” Zajaros also produced and financed Dee Rees’ “Mudbound.” After being acquired by Netflix, the film went on to receive a record breaking four Academy Award Nominations, making the film a milestone in Netflix’s history in the awards race.

JLove Calderón is managing partner of BWA studios and co-founder of Inspire Justice, a social impact and creative agency supporting celebrities, influencers and Hollywood in shifting a very toxic culture into a culture where everyone can truly thrive, and new narratives centering justice and equity become normalized. Her short films, ASIA-ONE: Expect The Unexpected, and From Gangs to Gardens, have garnered an audience of over 18 million viewers.

Other confirmed speakers previously announced include Recode co-founder and New York Times op-ed columnist Kara Swisher, New York Times media columnist Ben Smith, “Luke Cage” executive producer Cheo Hodari Coker, actor and comedian Maz Jobrani, award-winning producer Effie Brown, “Euphoria” star Nika King, “Indian Matchmaking” creator and executive producer Smriti Mundhra and “Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah” executive producer Page Hurwitz, FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher, Sony Pictures Television president of worldwide networks and distribution Keith Le Goy, Roku vice president of programming Rob Holmes, Pluto TV’s senior vice president of content strategy and global partnerships Amy Kuessner and Xumo CEO Colin Petrie-Norris.

