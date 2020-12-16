The Stand

Robert Falconer/CBS

How ‘The Stand’ Depicts Stephen King’s Fictional Pandemic Amid a Real One

by | December 16, 2020 @ 6:00 AM

CBS All Access debuts pricy adaptation of author’s most influential work Thursday

Whoopi Goldberg knows exactly what viewers will be looking for, at least those brave enough to watch “The Stand,” CBS All Access’ upcoming thriller that kicks off amid a much-more dangerous, though thankfully fictional, pandemic.

“I think they’re fascinated to find out if we’re wearing masks,” Goldberg, who stars as Mother Abigail in the upcoming series, told TheWrap.

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

