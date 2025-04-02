‘The Studio’ Takes Another Whack at Hollywood, but With Rare Sympathy for the Suits

Seth Rogen’s Apple series focuses on showbiz absurdities, but it’s also uncharacteristically generous to executives who call the shots

The Studio
Olivia Wilde and Seth Rogen in "The Studio" (Photo Credit: Apple TV+)

Over the long history of movies and TV shows about Hollywood, one of the consistent themes has been that privileged executives in the corner office don’t get much respect or sympathy. Most of them can be charitably qualified as “nuts,” when they’re not completely amoral (“The Player”) or strategically homicidal (“Network”).

Enter “The Studio,” an Apple TV+ series that follows the usual script by loading up the Seth Rogen-Evan Goldberg-produced comedy with a vast assortment of colorful cameos, but which, at its core, reveals an oddly forgiving streak toward the new movie studio executive (played by Rogen) and his team.

