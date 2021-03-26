Rick Flag, Peacemaker, Bloodsport and Polka Dot Man head to Corto Maltese to save Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn in the first “The Suicide Squad” trailer. Watch the trailer below or go here.

#TheSuicideSquad in theaters and streaming on @HBOMax August 2021.

*Available on @HBOMax in the US only, for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers. pic.twitter.com/sugYcauNNq — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) March 26, 2021

“You’re here to save me,” Quinn says in the trailer.

“We had a great plan too,” Flag responds. We’ll take his word for it.

That’s not all of course, the trailer is full of action and hilarity — our personal favorite is Peacemaker’s uh, commitment to patriotism.

If you can’t watch, Idris Elba plays Bloodsport, John Cena plays Peacemaker, Peter Capaldi plays Thinker, Pete Davidson plays Black Guard, Alice Braga plays Sol Soria, Sean Gunn plays Weasel, Mayling Ng plays Mangal and Michael Rooker plays Savant. Joel Kinnaman reprises his role as Rick Flag from the first film.

Also Read: James Gunn Made John Cena Eat 40 Empanadas in 'One Big Take' for 'The Suicide Squad' (Video)

As the title card in the trailer says, “From The Horribly Beautiful Mind of James Gunn” comes the not-a-sequel to 2016’s “Suicide Squad” hits theaters Aug. 6, 2021. No word of course, on whether or not the cast got silly “Skwad” tattoos like with the last movie, but we just wanted to make sure you know we remember that happened.

As TheWrap first reported, Gunn wrote the script and will have a completely new take on the property, in which DC supervillains are recruited by the government to carry out secret missions too dirty for the likes of Superman and Batman.

The first “Suicide Squad,” which starred Will Smith and Margot Robbie, earned nearly $750 million worldwide on a $175 million budget before promotion and advertising. The film also launched Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Jared Leto’s take on The Joker. But it was not exactly a beloved film — it’s unpopular with critics and fans alike.

“The Suicide Squad,” which many hope will correct course after the first film, was written and directed by Gun and features cast members from the first film along with some new additions. Margot Robbie returns as Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn. Viola Davis returns as dark ops government operator as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman returns as Rick Flag, the leader of “The Suicide Squad,” and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. The new additions are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, and Steve Agee as the voice of King Shark.