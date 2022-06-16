Jenny Han’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty” trilogy has been adapted to a series available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting June 17. Han has mastered the page to screen rom-com pipeline with her other trilogy “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” getting adapted into three separate films for Netflix, and a spinoff show headed to the streamer called “XO, Kitty.”
In "Pretty," Han’s first published series, Isabel “Belly” Conklin is turning sixteen, spending the summer with none other than her mom’s best friend Susannah and her two sons Conrad and Jeremiah. Belly’s mom Laurel and Susannah became friends in college, and the kids have spent every single summer at the Fisher’s beach house in Cousins. Belly’s brother Steven is best friends with the boys, but, in regards to her isolation from the trio of boys, this summer will be different for Belly.
Here a complete cast and character guide for “The Summer I Turned Pretty":
Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung)
Going mainly by Belly, her childhood nickname, she also responds to variations like “Bells” “Belly Button” and “Bean.” Belly’s summer memories come exclusively from the summer house in Cousins Beach. She, her mother and her older brother Steven have spent every single summer their with the Fishers — Susannah and her sons Conrad and Jeremiah. Belly is just about to turn sixteen. She has been in love with Conrad since she was ten, so this summer might just be the one where something finally happens.
"The Summer I Turned Pretty" serves as Tung's debut acting role.
Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney)
Conrad is the oldest of Susannah’s — or as Belly’s mother calls her, Beck’s — boys. He is tall and stoic, and tasked with looking after the younger kids. This summer though, something is different about Conrad. He is more withdrawn and moody than he has been in the past, often isolating from Belly and even her brother and Jeremiah. Conrad is heading to college after this summer. He used to be a football star, but then he quit.
"The Summer I Turned Pretty" serves as Briney's debut acting role.
Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno)
Except in looks, Jeremiah could not be more opposite than his brother. He rarely ever takes things seriously, and tries to be lighthearted and fun all the time. His easy-going manner comes with the territory of being the younger sibling, but he still watches out for Belly too. An important distinction from Han’s novels is that Jeremiah is queer in the show, willing to kiss both boys and girls. He also lifeguards at the country club pool, where he gets the gossip from everyone when he’s not being the life of the party.
Casalegno has previously starred in the show "Walker," and he has appeared in "The Vampire Diaries" as young Damon.
Steven Conklin (Sean Kaufman)
Steven is Belly’s older brother, who is getting ready to apply to colleges. Belly and Steven’s parents recently got divorced, which was mostly her mom’s doing. Steven plans to work at the country club this summer as a server to save up money for school. He catches the eye of Shayla (Minnie Mills), who ends up wrangling him into the whole Debutante Ball happening that summer. Kaufman has appeared in shows like "FBI: Most Wanted" and "Manifest".
Laurel Park (Jackie Chung)
Laurel is Belly and Steven’s mom. She is mostly cool as a cucumber, sometimes even to the point of being ruthlessly rational. Laurel is a writer, and Susannah is her best friend. This summer will be one of the first that Laurel is no longer married to Belly and Steven’s dad, and for her that means independence. Laurel is both a caring mother and someone you don’t mess with, especially when it comes to her fierce friendship with Susannah and anyone or anything that might get in the way of that.
Chung has appeared in episodes of "Station 19" and "Grey's Anatomy."
Susannah Fisher (Rachel Blanchard)
Susannah is a beacon in any situation. She radiates light and magic, and she loves sharing Belly as a daughter with Laurel. It is she who suggests Belly enter the cohort of Débutantes that summer, culminating in a big ball at the end that marks a rite of passage for young girls becoming women. Susannah knows that Belly is destined for one of her sons. She has had a history of cancer in the past, and has battled long and hard. Laurel calls Susannah Beck because that was her maiden name.
Blanchard has starred in TV shows like "Fargo" and "You Me Her."
Taylor (Rain Spencer)
Taylor is Belly’s best friend. She’s a little different in the show than the book, where her last name is Jewel. Taylor knows Belly inside out, and she does everything she can to help Belly get over Conrad and move on. Taylor likes Steven, which Belly doesn’t notice until it’s too late, and she comes back to Cousins in Belly’s time of need.
Previous projects for Spencer include "Good Girl Jane" (2022), "The Super Man" and "The Garden."
Cam (David Iacono)
Cam remembers Belly from eighth grade Latin convention. They went by different names back then: Sextus and Flavia. They reunite at a beach bonfire, where they strike up a spark. Cam introduces himself to Jeremiah and Conrad as Cam — Cameron, and then they call him Cam Cameron for the rest of the time he is around.
Iacono has appeared in TV shows like HBO Max's "The Flight Attendant" and Netflix's "Grand Army."
Cleveland Castillo (Alfredo Narciso)
Cleveland is a fellow author in town to write a new book about sailing. Laurel gets caught mocking him in the local bookstore Whale of a Tale, when he happens to be in there perusing the stacks. She makes up for it later, and they bond over writing. Cleveland also asks Conrad to teach him sailing techniques, such as knot-tying.
Narciso has previously appeared in shows like "Manifest."