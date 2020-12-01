‘The Talk’ Names Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth as New Co-Hosts

“The Talk” has found a pair of new hosts. Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth will serve as the CBS daytime show’s newest co-hosts beginning next year.

Kloots and Welteroth replace Eve and Marie Osmond. Their first show will be Jan. 4, 2021, joining returning hosts Sharon Osborne, Carrie Ann Inaba and Sheryl Underwood.

Kloots is the widow of the late Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who died following complications due to COVID-19 earlier this year. A former Broadway dancer and Radio City Rockette, Kloots is the founder of global fitness brand AK! Fitness. She is set to release her first memoir next year.

Welteroth, a former judge on “Project Runway,” is the New York Times bestselling author of “More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are No Matter What They Say.” She is also a former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue.

“As we move into the new year, Kristin and I are thrilled to welcome Amanda and Elaine as permanent hosts. They both have amazing energy, interesting points of view and a willingness to share their personal life experiences that complement the voices of our other phenomenal women,” said Heather Gray, executive producer and showrunner of “The Talk.”

“Their diverse backgrounds and bright personalities bring an authentic chemistry to the panel. Heather and I, along with Sharon, Sheryl and Carrie Ann, are excited to have these dynamic, intelligent and fearless women connect with our audience and become part of ‘The Talk’ family,” added Kristin Matthews, executive producer and showrunner.