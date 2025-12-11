‘The Housemaid’ Author Freida McFadden’s ‘The Teacher’ Gets Film Adaptation at Apple

“The Housemaid” author Freida McFadden landed another feature film adaptation of one of her hit thrillers Thursday: “The Teacher” is in development at Apple Original Films with writers and executive producers Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg, TheWrap has learned.

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones will produce on behalf of Range Studios, with McFadden also attached as an EP.

“The Teacher,” published in February 2024, follows high school math teacher Eve, who grows suspicious of a manipulative student, Addie, who was involved in a past scandal with a former teacher. Eve’s husband Nate is also a teacher and forms a bond with Addie, leading to a number of twists and turns.

Cohen and Halberg will pen the script. They are best known for working together on 2024’s “Tarot” after being selected for Screen Gems’ directing incubator. The pair also closed a deal in October to write and direct “You Take Care Now,” based on their original short story, for Universal/Blumhouse, with Atomic Monster producing. Cohen and Halberg also wrote Roland Emmerich’s 2022 film “Moonfall,” which starred Patrick Wilson and Halle Berry. They’re repped by Untitled, CAA and Yorn Levine.

McFadden will see another of her books hit the screen on Dec. 19 in “The Housemaid.” The film stars Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried and is directed by Paul Feig. The 2022 novel became an international bestseller and was acquired by Lionsgate for the film adaptation. To date McFadden has written 32 books and is best known for “The Housemaid” series, which includes “The Housemaid,” “The Housemaid’s Secret” and “The Housemaid Is Watching.” She has also written other hit thrillers such as “Never Lie,” “The Coworker” and “The Inmate.” A practicing physician specializing in brain injury, she often incorporates medical themes into her work.

Deadline first reported the news.