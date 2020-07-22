HBO has announced a new premiere day for “The Third Day,” a limited series starring Jude Law and Naomie Harris.

“The Third Day,” will which now debut on HBO and HBO Max on Monday, Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, is comprised of two halves totaling six episodes. The first three, “Summer,” star Law. The final three, “Winter,” star Harris.

The series was originally slated to premiere on May 11, but it was pushed in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Told over the first three episodes, “Summer” follows Sam (Law), a man who is drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost, according to the premium cable channel and its new streaming offshoot. Isolated from the mainland, Sam is unable to leave the idyllic and dangerously enchanting world he has discovered, where the secretive rituals of its inhabitants bring him to grapple with experiences of loss and trauma hidden in his past through the distorted lens of the present.

HBO continued: As boundaries between fantasy and reality fragment, his quest to unlock the truth leads the islanders to reveal a shocking secret.

“Summer” is written by Dennis Kelly and directed by Marc Munden.

“Winter” tells the story of Helen (Harris), a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate as the lines between fantasy and fact are distorted.

“Winter” is written by Kit De Waal, Dean O’Loughlin and Kelly and directed by Philippa Lowthorpe.

In addition to Law and Harris, “The Third Day” also stars Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson and Paddy Considine.

The limited series is a co-production between Sky and HBO. It is the first original drama to be produced by Sky’s new production house, Sky Studios, in conjunction with Plan B Entertainment, Punchdrunk and writer Kelly.

Kelly, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Felix Barrett executive produce.