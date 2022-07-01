‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ Canceled at HBO After One Season

“The Time Traveler” has been canceled by HBO after one season. The series from Steven Moffat and David Nutter, which starred Rose Leslie and Theo James, was based on the book of the same name by Audrey Niffenegger.

It premiered in May, with the finale airing June 19. All six episodes were directed by Nutter and written by former “Doctor Who” showrunner Moffat. Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez costarred.

“Though HBO will not be moving forward with a second season of ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife,’ it was our privilege to partner with master storytellers Steven Moffat and David Nutter,” an HBO spokesperson said in a statement. “We are so grateful for their passion, hard work and care for adapting this beloved book. We also thank Theo and Rose, and the rest of our brilliant cast for their heartfelt performances, which completely captivated audiences.”



Niffenegger’s novel about a man with a genetic disorder who unpredictably appears and disappears as he travels through time, was previously made into a 2009 feature film starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams.

