‘The Time Traveler’s Wife': Rose Leslie and Theo James to Star in HBO Sci-Fi Drama

HBO’s TV series adaptation of “The Time Traveler’s Wife” now has its leads. “Game of Thrones” actress Rose Leslie and “Divergent” series star Theo James will star in the project, based on the acclaimed novel by Audrey Niffenegger.

Per the official logline, the show is “an intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger. “The Time Traveler’s Wife” tells the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem… time travel.”

James will play Henry, a man who suffers from a physiological disorder that makes him spontaneously travel through time to different points within his own lifetime. Leslie will play his wife Clare, whose own life is upended by having known Henry at different points of his life since she was a little girl.

Steven Moffat will write and executive produce the adaptation with Sue Vertue and Brian Minchin also executive producing. The series hails from Hartswood Films in association with Warner Bros. Television.

This is the first small screen adaptation of the Niffenegger novel, which was previously made into a feature film starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana in 2009.

