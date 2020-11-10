‘The Umbrella Academy’ Renewed by Netflix for Season 3

Netflix has renewed “The Umbrella Academy” for a 10-episode Season 3. Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore are set to reprise their roles.

Steve Blackman is back as showrunner. Executive producing alongside Blackman are Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg and Jesse McKeown. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá are co-executive producers.

King also directs.

“The Umbrella Academy” is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Production on Season will begin in February in Toronto, Canada.

Below is the Season 2 recap directly from the streaming service. The sophomore season debuted on July 31, 2020.

