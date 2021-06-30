Lionsgate Dates ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ for April 2022

Lionsgate will release “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” in theaters on April 22, 2022, the studio announced on Wednesday.

The film stars Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal (which TheWrap first reported), Sharon Horgan, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio and Lily Sheen, with Neil Patrick Harris and Tiffany Haddish.

The official synopsis for “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” is as follows:

Nicolas Cage stars as…Nicolas Cage in the action-comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan (Pascal). When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the Academy Award winning iconic actor must take on the role of a lifetime: himself.

The film will be directed by Tom Gormican from a screenplay by Gormican and Kevin Etten. The producers are Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr and Mike Nilon.

Additionally, Lionsgate also dated two films from Kingdom Story Company. “The Jesus Music” will be released on Oct. 1, 2022, and “The Unbreakable Boy” will be released on March 18, 2022.