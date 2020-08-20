Go Pro Today

Pedro Pascal in Talks to Join Nicolas Cage in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ (Exclusive)

Pascal will play Javi, a Nic Cage superfan who is not all that he appears to be

| August 20, 2020 @ 1:55 PM Last Updated: August 20, 2020 @ 2:12 PM
“The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal is in talks to join Nicolas Cage in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” at Lionsgate, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Nicolas Cage stars as…Nicolas Cage in the action-comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan (Pascal). When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the Academy Award winning iconic actor must take on the role of a lifetime: himself.

The film will be directed by Tom Gormican from a screenplay by Tom Gormican & Kevin Etten. The producers are Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr and Mike Nilon.

The film is expected to go into production this fall.

Pascal stars as the title character in Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” which is premiering its second season this fall. He will also star in “Wonder Woman 1984.”  His many other credits include “Narcos,” “Game of Thrones,” “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” and “The Equalizer 2.”

Pascal is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, Jackoway Austen Tyerman and Relevant.

