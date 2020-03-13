Ratings: ‘The Unicorn’ and ‘Carol’s Second Act’ Both Rise With Season 1 Finales

“The Unicorn” and “Carol’s Second Act” both rose in ratings with their Season 1 finales on Thursday, but host network CBS still settled for second in the key demo.

With “Young Sheldon” starting off primetime, CBS finished in first place in terms of total viewers. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” universe, which also includes spinoff and lead-in “Station 19,” handed the Disney-owned broadcast network another win among adults 18-49.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Station 19” at 8 p.m. had a 1.0/6 and 6.6 million viewers. At 9, “Grey’s Anatomy” drew a 1.2/6 and 6.3 million viewers. “A Million Little Things” at 10 got a 0.6/3 and 3.9 million viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.7/4 and first in viewers with 6 million. “Young Sheldon” at 8 landed a 1.1/6 and 8.8 million viewers. At 8:30, “The Unicorn” got a 0.7/4 and 5.8 million viewers. “Mom” at 9 received a 0.8/4 and 6.3 million viewers. At 9:30, “Carol’s Second Act” had a 0.7/4 and 5.2 million viewers. In the 10 o’clock hour, “Tommy” closed primetime with a 0.5/3 and 4.9 million viewers.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.6/3 and in viewers with 3.2 million. “Last Man Standing” at 8 had a 0.6/3 and 3.6 million viewers. At 8:30, “Outmatched” got a 0.5/3 and 2.1 million viewers. “Deputy” at 9 received a 0.6/3 ad 3.5 million viewers.

NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 2.2 million. Following a rerun, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” at 8:30 had a 0.6/3 and 2.3 million viewers. “Will & Grace” at 9 got a 0.5/3 and 2.3 million viewers. At 9:30, “Indebted” received a 0.4/2 and 1.6 million viewers. At repeat followed.

Univision and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 1.5 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1.1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 556,000. “Katy Keene” at 8 settled for a 0.1/1 and 601,000 viewers. At 9, “Legacies” managed a 0.2/1 and 511,000 viewers.