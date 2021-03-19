The Unicorn

CBS

CBS Ranks 3rd in Ratings on Night of ‘The Unicorn’ Season 2 Finale

by | March 19, 2021 @ 8:46 AM

“Clarice” didn’t do CBS any favors

CBS ranked third in ratings on Thursday, when the broadcast network aired its Season 2 finale for Walton Goggins series “The Unicorn.”

ABC finished first on the night, led by “Grey’s Anatomy.” Fox was second in the key ratings demo, but CBS was primetime’s runner-up in terms of total viewers.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

lionsgate female directors

Lionsgate’s Female Director Problem: Only One Film Since 2016 – and None Set for This Year

Did the NFL Just Break the Bundle With Streaming-First Deals?

How Nickelodeon Plans to Stock Up on ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’
newsmax tv

Newsmax Ratings Down 55% Since Mid-November – But Still Double Pre-Election Viewership
Most expensive CryptoPunks

Beeple’s $69.3 Million Collage and 14 Other Pricey NFTs
Grammys Salute to the Sounds of Change

‘Grammys Salute to the Sounds of Change’ Ratings Are Not Music to CBS’ Ears

Too Many Superheroes? How Streaming Hopes to Avoid Franchise Fatigue
Second City Happy Hour Cast

Inside Comedy Club Second City’s New Chapter With Zelnick Media Capital
peggy rajski lmu

Peggy Rajski Sacked as Dean of Loyola Marymount Film School After Less Than 3 Years (Exclusive)
new winter tv shows ranked viewers

18 New Winter Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Debris’ to ‘Holmes Family Effect’ (Photos)
Holmes Family Effect Mike Holmes

‘Holmes Family Effect’ Premiere Has a Negative Effect on Fox’s Ratings