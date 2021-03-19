CBS Ranks 3rd in Ratings on Night of ‘The Unicorn’ Season 2 Finale

“Clarice” didn’t do CBS any favors

ABC finished first on the night, led by “Grey’s Anatomy.” Fox was second in the key ratings demo, but CBS was primetime’s runner-up in terms of total viewers.

CBS ranked third in ratings on Thursday, when the broadcast network aired its Season 2 finale for Walton Goggins series “The Unicorn.”

Airing mostly reruns, NBC ended up in a ratings tie with Spanish-language channels Univision and Telemundo.

Also Read: 'Grammys Salute to the Sounds of Change' Ratings Are Not Music to CBS' Ears

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Station 19” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.7/5 and 4.9 million viewers. At 9, “Grey’s Anatomy” posted a 0.9/6 and 4.9 million viewers. “A Million Little Things” at 10 received a 0.5/3 and 3 million viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and third in total viewers with 2.4 million. “Hell’s Kitchen” at 8 landed a 0.8/6 and 2.6 million viewers. At 9, “Call Me Kat” had a 0.6/4 and 2.2 million viewers. “Last Man Standing” at 9:30 got a 0.5/3 and 2.3 million viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.4/2 and second in total viewers with 3 million. Following reruns, the penultimate Season 2 episode of “The Unicorn” at 9 had a 0.4/3 and 3.3 million viewers. The Season 2 finale immediately followed at 9:30, when it was steady in ratings but dipped to 3.1 million viewers. “Clarice” at 10 settled for a 0.2/1 and 1.8 million viewers.

Also Read: 'Holmes Family Effect' Premiere Has a Negative Effect on Fox's Ratings

NBC, Univision and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was fourth in total viewers with 2.2 million, Univision was fifth with 1.3 million and Telemundo was sixth with 967,000.

For NBC, “Superstore” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 2.3 million viewers. That was the episode leading up to next week’s series finale. Following some repeats, a “Dateline NBC” episode at 10 got a 0.4/3 and 2.7 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 1 million. “Walker” at 8 received a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million viewers. At 9, “Legacies” managed a 0.1/1 and 600,000 viewers.