‘The View’ Hosts Laugh at 50 Cent’s ‘Level of Petty’ for Doing ABC Interview Specifically So Diddy Could See It in Prison | Video

The hosts of “The View” were thoroughly tickled by 50 Cent’s “level of petty” on Monday morning, after the rapper admitted on social media that he did an interview with ABC in part because he knew longtime enemy and convicted felon Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs would see it. The fellow ABC hosts even joined in on the taunting a little bit.

As part of the day’s Hot Topics, the women discussed their reaction to 50 Cent’s new docuseries “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” which is now streaming on Netflix. Though the revelations were disturbing, the women largely applauded the rapper for the series, with host Alyssa Farah Griffin even arguing that he should be in charge of exposing more criminals.

“This blew my mind, and I have to say 50 Cent is out here doing the Lord’s work,” she said with a laugh. “We need to protect him at all costs. I think if we put him on the Epstein files, he’d get them all released in days.”

TAKEAWAYS FROM NETFLIX'S 'SEAN COMBS: THE RECKONING': 'The View' co-hosts share their reactions to the new docuseries about the music mogul, produced by his longtime enemy, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. pic.twitter.com/PIryM4YcRO — The View (@TheView) December 8, 2025

But host Ana Navarro was especially delighted by a recent interview 50 Cent did with ABC’s Robin Roberts. When fans suggested online that the rapper granted the network an interview because it’s one of the only networks that Combs and his fellow inmates are allowed to watch in prison, he posted on Instagram with a caption saying “I thought about it, what’s wrong with that?”

“So, hello Sean Combs! From ABC!” Navarro taunted while waving at the camera.

Host Sunny Hostin laughed along, agreeing that “it’s a level of petty.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.