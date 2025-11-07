‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Identifies the ‘Biggest Gift’ Trump Could Get Before Midterms | Video

Following a decisive and sweeping victory for Democrats on election night this week, Republicans are scrambling to figure out what went wrong. But “The View” host and former White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin has an answer for them — and an idea of what the president needs ahead of next year’s midterms.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts scoffed at House Speaker Mike Johnson for his declaration that every state that voted on Tuesday was expected to go blue, so the results actually aren’t surprising or that big of a deal. Farah Griffin was quick to point out that Virginia is “a consummate purple state,” and still elected a Democratic governor.

“So I’d say this: the biggest gift Donald Trump could get ahead of the midterms is if the Supreme Court rules against his tariffs, which are, right now, just driving up costs for consumers,” she said.

WHO IS TO BLAME FOR GOP ELECTION NIGHT LOSSES? 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on the finger-pointing after House Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday's election is "not indicative of what's to come." pic.twitter.com/uhwy6DUdpR — The View (@TheView) November 7, 2025

The host reiterated how much average Americans are struggling right now, amid soaring prices and a government shutdown. According to Farah Griffin, Trump has fallen into “a trap” that President Biden did as well, and the actual numbers of election night proved it.

“What stood out to me is New Jersey and Virginia, the margins,” she said. “Both of the Democrats won by about a 10-point advantage. That is significant and not something that anyone can dismiss. But it’s the old adage: it’s the economy, stupid!”

Farah Griffin argued that Biden also talked about how good the economy was, but people didn’t actually feel like it in their own day-to-day lives.

“That’s happening right now. We are a year into Trump, and he does own this,” she said. “He doesn’t get to blame it on somebody else. So people turned out in droves. The easy part is to campaign on affordability. The hard part is to actually bring down costs.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.