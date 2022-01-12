Alyssa Milano stopped by “The View” on Wednesday, and regaled the hosts with one of her worst memories of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. According to the actress, meeting him in person was the moment he confirmed the worst for her.

Knowing that the actress doesn’t shy away from political conversations, the hosts asked for her thoughts on the current political climate. Sara Haines specifically asked Milano about a story she recounted in her book, about sitting down for a meeting with Cruz back in 2019. Milano noted she really was hoping to have a good conversation with Cruz.

“I wanted to try to tap into his humanity, find common ground,” Milano explained. “And I really believe politics should be about compromise and doing what’s right for your constituents, doing what’s right for the American people…”

According to the actress, she went to the meeting as an advocate for gun violence prevention alongside Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter died in the Parkland shooting.

“And so, you know, I looked at him in the eye and I said ‘How many more children, innocent children, have to die by AR-15’s before you actually do something?'” Milano recalled. “And it was really that moment that I realized that he really is a jackass and just does not care.”

While she didn’t reveal what he said, Milano added that, during that conversation, she felt he had been “completely bought” and said he, and politicians in general, should be made to be very transparent about where their funding is coming from.

“He has been completely bought. I feel like he’s been bought by the gun lobbyists,” Milano said. “And you know, part of me feels like we should make these politicians wear like sponsorship uniforms, like NASCAR drivers do, so we can see where the money is, and where their allegiance lies.”