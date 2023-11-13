As concerns around President Biden’s age continue to weigh on the 2024 presidential campaign, “The View” host Ana Navarro has a suggestion for him: make an advertisement starring celebrities of a certain age. Among those older celebrities? Her cohosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.

Monday’s episode of the ABC talk show was dedicated to celebrating Goldberg’s 68th birthday, but they did manage to sneak in one Hot Topic at the top of the show. That topic was Carol Alt, who has joined OnlyFans at age 62.

For the most part, the women of “The View” were largely supportive, saying that it’s just another example of defying ageism. Eventually, Navarro offered an idea for how Biden himself might combat ageism.

“I keep thinking that the Biden campaign should do a commercial where they have, like, Martha Stewart, and Mick Jagger, who’s out on tour, and, you know, Gladys Knight,” Navarro said. “And Lupe Lopez, and Whoopi Goldberg, everybody! And Joy Behar!”

Navarro also named Harrison Ford as a potential option, as he and Behar are both currently 81 years old.

Goldberg gave a small laugh at the idea, but quickly turned serious about the topic once again, as she’s been a vocal critic of ageism.

“Age is really — it’s gonna happen, if you’re lucky enough to get to do it,” she said. “It happens, it’s a privilege. But you know, don’t ever count somebody out because of the number that’s that’s attached to them.”

“The View” airs daily on ABC at 11 a.m. ET.