‘The View’: Ana Navarro Calls ‘Bulls–t’ on Pundits Referring to Trump and Epstein as Just ‘Associates’ | Video

“The View” host Ana Navarro expressed some blunt frustration with political pundits during Friday’s season finale, specifically for how they’re referring to Donald Trump’s relationship with convicted sex offender and trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts debated whether new testimony from Epstein’s longtime accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who’s currently in prison, could even be trusted, let alone helpful. As the discussion continued, Navarro marveled at how “unbelievable” it is that Trump is actually facing prolonged criticism from his own base with this scandal.

That said, Navarro said that people — specifically those in media — need to remember one key element, especially as Trump and his team work to convince people of the opposite.

CAN GHISLAINE MAXWELL BE TRUSTED? 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on if the meeting between Pres. Trump's Justice Department and Jeffrey Epstein's former accomplice will provide the answers Americans are demanding. pic.twitter.com/2oMk68gKct — The View (@TheView) July 25, 2025

“I keep hearing, in the media, Trump supporters and media folks refer to them as associates. I call bulls–t on that!” she said. “They were not associates. They were incredibly close friends for 15 years. There’s all sorts of pictures of them partying together, socializing.”

“They flew in each other’s planes. Epstein attended Trump’s wedding,” she continued. “This is not an associate, this is not a colleague. This is not an acquaintance. They were very close friends.”

Navarro then dug in on an argument that Trump supporters use to defend him, that Trump once kicked Epstein out of his club, and also reminded viewers that Trump once publicly pointed out that he and Epstein had similar taste in younger women.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.

“The View” returns for season 29 in September.