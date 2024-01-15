“The View” celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day in full force on Monday, and in the process, host Ana Navarro had a message for certain politicians — specifically those working to keep Black History out of schools. The ABC host advised that they keep his “name out of your mouth.”

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, Navarro noted that the legislative session for her home state of Florida began on January 9, and criticized the fact that one of the first bills that was introduced was one that would make it a form of defamation to accuse someone of racism, sexism, homophobia or transphobia.

“I would suggest to my state legislature in Florida that, instead of making it easier to sue for defamation over being called racist, they should fight,” Navarro said. “And they should make it harder for there to be racists in Florida.”

Navarro then specifically called out politicians like Ron DeSantis, who have actively tried to ban books with core issues about race, and even ban AP African-American Studies, and encouraged them to maybe sit this holiday out.

“To all of those politicians who have supported bills, who have signed bills, who have brought up bills, introduced bills banning AP Black History or making it harder to learn history, and who, today, on MLK Day, are gonna put out statements in support of Martin Luther King,” she said, “Take Martin Luther King’s name out of your mouth if you are supporting that kind of stuff.”

SOME STATES LIMITING HOW SCHOOLS CAN TEACH ABOUT RACE: With only about 12 states with a Black history mandate while 18 states have passed laws severely limiting this curriculum, #TheView co-hosts discuss. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/0Mv980lGTk — The View (@TheView) January 15, 2024

Elsewhere in the discussion, Navarro criticized politicians like Nikki Haley, DeSantis once again, and Donald Trump, for their opinions on slavery and its impact on the country.

You can watch the full conversation from “The View” in the video above.