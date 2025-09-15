‘The View’: Ana Navarro Isn’t Disappointed in Trump’s Response to Charlie Kirk Killing, Since ‘That’s Who He’s Always Been’

As President Trump and his allies continue to blame rhetoric from Democrats for the assassination of Charlie Kirk, “The View” host Ana Navarro isn’t disappointed. But that’s mostly because she isn’t surprised.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics on Monday, the ABC host discussed the continuing fallout of Kirk’s murder last week, and the messaging being put out by politicians about it. While some like Trump are laying blame on Democrats, others like the Republican governor of Utah called for de-escalation.

As part of the discussion, Navarro noted that elected officials “have a duty and responsibility to try and bring us together in times of national shock” and that she was grateful for statements from the governor and past presidents attempting to do that.

“I would like to say that I was disappointed in what Donald Trump said, but I’m not,” Navarro explained. “Because that’s who he is, and that’s who he’s always been in times like this.”

The host then immediately contrasted Trump’s response to Kirk’s killing with the president’s response to the murder of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, who was a Democrat, and her husband.

Indeed, following the assassination of the Hortmans, Trump didn’t make a major speech about political violence, didn’t attend the funeral and, when asked the next day if he had called Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz about the killing, said, “I could be nice and call, but why waste time?”

