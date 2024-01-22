Ana Navarro issued an apology on Monday morning’s episode of “The View” — to potatoes. The ABC host felt bad for the vegetables after comparing Ron DeSantis’ social skills to the food.

That comparison came as Navarro and her co-hosts were discussing DeSantis’ choice to drop out of the presidential race and endorse Donald Trump, just days after mocking Republicans who “kiss the ring” of Trump. Navarro mocked DeSantis for campaigning on the promise that he would “turn the U.S. into Florida,” arguing that he was “doomed from the start.”

“Turns out, most Americans don’t care about waging manufactured culture wars against drag queens, they want to know how they’re going to feed their families,” Navarro said. “They want to know how they’re going to keep their family safe.”

Navarro went on to say that DeSantis’ failure was entirely of his own making, and she feels no sympathy for him.

“I blame him entirely for his failure,” she said. “He’s the one that picked a campaign team that fleeced him, and was not good. He’s the one that chose this agenda. He’s the one that’s got the social skills of a root vegetable, and I apologize to potatoes!”

Though the joke got a big laugh from the audience, Navarro remained mostly serious, admitting that she firmly believes that “his political career is dead.”

DESANTIS EXITS RACE, ENDORSES TRUMP: With the New Hampshire primary tomorrow, #TheView co-hosts react to Gov. Ron DeSantis suspending his campaign and question the future for GOP candidate Nikki Haley. https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/TBrHGw1r7n — The View (@TheView) January 22, 2024

