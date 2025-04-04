‘The View’: Ana Navarro Says If Tattoos Are Now Evidence to Deport People, ‘Pete Hegseth Should Be Very Concerned’ | Video

The Trump administration has reportedly been using a “scorecard” to determine what counts as evidence that justifies deporting people who are legally in the U.S., and one of the items on that scorecard is tattoos. And if that’s the case, “The View” host Ana Navarro says Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth “should be very concerned.”

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics on Friday, the ABC hosts discussed the latest wave of deportations, which have included at least one case that was a “clerical error,” according to the White House press secretary. The women were disgusted at the process, but particularly at what is passing for so-called “evidence.”

“If you’re going to be picking up people with tattoos, then Pete Hegseth should be very concerned,” Navarro quipped.

'ADMIN ERROR’ SENDS FATHER TO SALVADORAN PRISON: #TheView co-hosts weigh in on how some conservatives are taking issue and questioning the Trump administration's mass deportation plan as they shrug off their mistakes. pic.twitter.com/PthIjehnkX — The View (@TheView) April 4, 2025

Indeed, the Secretary of Defense has numerous tattoos, with more than one of them having ties to religious intolerance.

Equally as upsetting as the scorecard for the hosts of “The View” was the fact that people have been sent not only out of the United States, but to countries they have no connection to whatsoever. That part was “honestly horrifying” for host Alyssa Farah Griffin.

“They should be returned to their country of origin, not a third-party country that they have no connection to, no relatives, and in a jail there,” she said. “Let their home country decide if they’re going to be jailed and give them that process.”

“But sending them somewhere they’ve never lived is honestly horrifying, and if one person slips through the cracks, that’s reason enough to pause, shut it down, and decide how you do it the right way,” Farah Griffin added.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.