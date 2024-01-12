As Donald Trump continues to try and find ways to delay his many impending court appearances, “The View” host Ana Navarro is pretty irritated — particularly when Melania Trump is used as an excuse. According to the ABC host, Donald Trump is pretty “selective” in his support of his wife, opting to be with her only when it’s “convenient to him.”

Navarro’s frustration came about as she and her co-hosts were discussing the closing arguments of Trump’s New York civil fraud case, in which he was ultimately allowed to speak on his own behalf. Of course, in a long diatribe, Trump once again complained that he’s being unfairly persecuted.

But, at this point, that’s old hat for Trump, in Navarro’s opinion. She took bigger issue with those who tried to say the judge should’ve postponed the trial so he could be with his wife as she mourns the passing of her mother.

“Let’s just put this in context. On New Year’s Eve, Trump was throwing a party, and hosting a party at Mar-a-Lago while Melania was sitting with her dying mother in a hospital in Miami,” Navarro bit back.

“The day before this trial, Trump was in Iowa, on a town hall on Fox News, while his wife was grieving the mother,” she continued. “So it seems that his desire to want to be with his grieving wife is very selective for when it is convenient for him. So, it’s a hard sell to make.”

At that, host Joy Behar chimed in, reminding viewers that Trump had an affair with Stormy Daniels while Melania was at home with their kids.

“I mean, he’s not exactly the husband of the year,” Behar joked.

TRUMP CALLS HIMSELF 'VICTIM' & CRITICIZES JUDGE: #TheView co-hosts weigh in on the former president's statements in the closing arguments in his New York civil fraud trial. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/cFw68Cg8P1 — The View (@TheView) January 12, 2024

You can watch the full conversation from “The View” in the video above.