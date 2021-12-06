Mia Love, a political commentator for CNN, returned to guest host “The View” on Monday, and offered up her thoughts on Chris Cuomo’s firing from the network. In Love’s eyes, network president Jeff Zucker did exactly as he should’ve done.

Cuomo who was fired on Saturday, after being suspended earlier in the week while an investigation into the extent of his aid to his brother Andrew, took place. Discussing the situation during the show’s “Hot Topics,” Love was really the only panelist to give a hard and fast approval of Chris Cuomo’s dismissal.

“Honestly, I think Jeff Zucker did the right thing here,” she said. “I mean, in a world that we live in and cancel culture, it would’ve been easy for him to just fire [Cuomo] right off the bat. But he took a moment, they hired their own independent investigator, and when the facts came out, he acted swiftly. And I think that that’s good leadership.”

Among the information that came to light during that investigation was an allegation of sexual misconduct against Chris Cuomo. The accusations by the woman, described as a “junior colleague” at another network, weren’t fully announced, but according to the accuser’s lawyer — who also represents one of Andrew Cumo’s accusers — they were “unrelated to the Gov. Andrew Cuomo matter.”

Indeed, the new allegations against Chris Cuomo seem to have played a part in his dismissal.

“Based on the report we received regarding Chris’s conduct with his brother’s defense, we had cause to terminate,” a CNN spokesperson said. “When new allegations came to us this week, we took them seriously, and saw no reason to delay taking immediate action.”

With that, the women of “The View” then questioned what comes next for the former anchor, in terms of whether legal action will be taken. While no one had concrete answers on that one, Mia Love added that it was definitely a big move for Cuomo to be fired.

“I’ve seen Jeff Zucker go to bat for people, even when he didn’t believe what they were saying politically,” Love said. “He went to bat for people, and for him to say ‘I’m sorry, we’re gonna have to let you go’ — there’s something different.”