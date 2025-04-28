‘The View’ Briefly Derails as Whoopi Hops Up From Her Chair to Join Christie Brinkley Sing-Along

“The View” has been taken off topic by many a random occurrence in its time, and on Monday morning, the culprit was a sing-along led by Christie Brinkley. Though in fairness, she didn’t actually start it.

Stopping by the ABC talk show in support of her new book “Uptown Girl,” named in part for her former romantic relationship with Billy Joel, the model recalled how she met the singer — and how she promptly embarrassed herself doing so. Apparently, they met at a dive bar, and Joel was ready to use his skills at the piano to woo her.

But, when he asked what she wanted to hear, Brinkley definitely didn’t ask for one of his own songs.

“Me, not knowing who he was, said ‘The Girl From Ipanema,’” Brinkley recalled with a laugh. “And then he sort of looked at me like, ‘OK?’ And before he could say anything, I said ‘I just learned the lyrics in Portuguese, hit it!’”

At that, host Ana Navarro put that knowledge to the test a bit, quietly beginning to sing the lyrics. Brinkley was quick to join in, jumping up from her chair to properly perform for the audience, and things simply spiraled from there.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg sprung up from her chair almost as soon as Brinkley herself did to begin dancing and singing along. But, when Brinkley sat down a few seconds later, Whoopi kept it going, belting out a bit more.

The women did get back on track though, with Brinkley admitting that she actually used that portion of the song to help her get through the pains of being in labor.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.