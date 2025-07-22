‘The View’: Whoopi Withholds True Thoughts on Colbert Cancellation – For Now – But Offers a ‘We Got Your Back’

The hosts of “The View” are among the many upset over CBS canceling “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” but on Tuesday morning, moderator Whoopi Goldberg was reticent about her true feelings on the matter. For now, anyways.

The ABC host discussed the cancellation to kick off the day’s Hot Topics, and for the most part, they agreed that while economics may have been a factor in ending the show, as CBS and Paramount insist was the sole decision-maker, “you cannot deny” that politics were also at play.

Host Joy Behar once again argued that comedians are imperative to a democracy, and should be allowed to say what they want, while Sunny Hostin picked apart the specific financials. But, when it came time for Goldberg’s input, she spoke simply.

“Colbert, we’re supporting you,” she said. “We got your back. I’m going to wait and see what — where it shakes it out. Because I have my own thoughts, but because they are my own thoughts, I don’t want to give them ideas. So I’m going to hold onto my thoughts, and watch how this shakes out.”

At that, Behar protested just a bit, arguing that Goldberg knows how it feels to be canceled for comedy. The moderator agreed, but insisted that things may work out for Colbert in the end.

“Yeah, but you know what? We’re living in different times right now,” she said. “And so we are surfing the best that we can. I think that people will survive this in ways that we’re not anticipating.”

Host Alyssa Farah Griffin readily agreed that Colbert himself isn’t going anywhere, even if he’s not on late night. From there, Goldberg reiterated that she’s hopeful, but would not explain why for worry of giving Colbert opponents ammo.

“I’m not seeing that ‘The Late Show’ is gone, I don’t feel like it’s gone. I have my own thoughts about how this is going to shake out, and as I said, I don’t want to give the other side the power over what I’m thinking,” she said.

Whoopi did promise to tell her co-hosts what she’s really thinking off camera, but swore them to secrecy on whatever she says.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.