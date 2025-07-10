‘The View’: Whoopi Tells David Corenswet She Was ‘Annoyed’ by Superman at First – Because ‘I Forgot What Kindness Looked Like’ | Video

Whoopi Goldberg gave “Superman” star David Corenswet an extremely honest review of his take on the Man of Steel during Thursday’s episode of “The View,” admitting that, at first, she was “annoyed” watching him. But, as it turned out, that annoyance was actually an indicator for the ABC moderator of how good Corenswet was.

Stopping by the talk show with his co-star Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane in James Gunn’s new film, Corenswet regaled the hosts with stories of suiting up for the first time, meeting fans and more. As the discussion went on, Whoopi noted that, before she got to her question, she just had something to say to the actor specifically about her experience watching the movie.

“I’m thinking, ‘OK, OK, OK, this is all right.’ And, progressively, I felt myself getting annoyed,” Whoopi revealed. “And I couldn’t figure out what was happening. And what it was, was I forgot what kindness looked like. And I kept waiting for Superman to become quippy, and to get — and he’s not that, he’s never been that.”

“So I fell in love with you as Superman. And you know, Chris Reeve was a friend, and so it allowed me to just kind of question myself,” she continued. “Who have I become that I didn’t recognize the kindness? Why was I waiting for you to turn into somebody you have never been?”

The host admitted that the whole experience “knocked me for a loop,” as she had to remember the true essence of the character. Whoopi then transitioned to her actual question, wondering what it was like to have Christopher Reeve’s son Will on set (he has a brief cameo in the film itself).

According to Corenswet, the younger Reeve was nothing but supportive and a warm presence while filming.

“That kind of encouragement coming from anybody who really means it genuinely — and then I got to sit down and talk with him a little bit about his dad, and his experience, and yeah, just an incredible experience to be able to link those,” Corenswet recalled. “The beginning of the big screen Superman legacy, and now this latest episode.”

At that, Whoopi offered one last praise, reassuring Corenswet that he “did a magnificent job” of picking up Reeve’s torch.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC. “Superman” hits theaters everywhere on Friday, July 11.