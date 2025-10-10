‘The View’ Defends Zach Bryan’s Lyrics Calling Out ICE: ‘It Is Social Commentary’ | Video

The hosts of “The View” defended country artist Zach Bryan on Friday morning, after the singer faced backlash for lyrics in his new song that called out ICE.

In Bryan’s song “Bad News,” he sings “ICE is gonna come bust down your door, trying to build a house no one builds no more, but I got a telephone. Kids are all scared and all alone.” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has since called the song “completely disrespectful,” but the women of “The View” fully disagreed.

“He didn’t say anything offensive about ICE,” Ana Navarro argued. “He said ICE is going to come and bust down your door. We’ve all seen them do that! He said kids are all scared and all alone. We have seen that!”

COUNTRY STAR ZACH BRYAN REACTS TO BACKLASH: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in as DHS Secretary Kristi Noem slams the country star amid claims his new song is critical of ICE. pic.twitter.com/w64MIUsGuz — The View (@TheView) October 10, 2025

Host Sara Haines agreed, arguing that Bryan’s lyrics were just observing current events.

“Artists have always sung about the world around us, what they see,” she said. “He’s not taking a stance.”

Both Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out that Bryan is a military veteran himself, which they argued means he clearly loves his country. For her part, Farah Griffin was bothered by Noem forgetting that bit, and claiming that the lyrics are dangerous to ICE.

“Not a word, to Sara’s point, of what he says in these lyrics is inciteful, is bashing,” she said. “It is social commentary on the moment that we live in, which is what music has always done.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.