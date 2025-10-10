‘The View’ Defends Zach Bryan’s Lyrics Calling Out ICE: ‘It Is Social Commentary’ | Video

“We’ve all seen them do that!” host Ana Navarro argues

Ana Navarro on "The View" (Credit: ABC)
Ana Navarro on "The View" (Credit: ABC)

The hosts of “The View” defended country artist Zach Bryan on Friday morning, after the singer faced backlash for lyrics in his new song that called out ICE.

In Bryan’s song “Bad News,” he sings “ICE is gonna come bust down your door, trying to build a house no one builds no more, but I got a telephone. Kids are all scared and all alone.” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has since called the song “completely disrespectful,” but the women of “The View” fully disagreed.

“He didn’t say anything offensive about ICE,” Ana Navarro argued. “He said ICE is going to come and bust down your door. We’ve all seen them do that! He said kids are all scared and all alone. We have seen that!”

Host Sara Haines agreed, arguing that Bryan’s lyrics were just observing current events.

“Artists have always sung about the world around us, what they see,” she said. “He’s not taking a stance.”

Both Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out that Bryan is a military veteran himself, which they argued means he clearly loves his country. For her part, Farah Griffin was bothered by Noem forgetting that bit, and claiming that the lyrics are dangerous to ICE.

“Not a word, to Sara’s point, of what he says in these lyrics is inciteful, is bashing,” she said. “It is social commentary on the moment that we live in, which is what music has always done.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.

Journalist Bob Woodward and hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough on the Oct. 10, 2025 edition of "Morning Joe" (MSNBC)
Read Next
'Morning Joe' Unpacks Trump's Dangerous Weaponization of Pam Bondi: 'This Is the Retribution He Promised' | Video

Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

Comments