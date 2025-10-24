‘The View’: Sara Haines Says the ‘Fire Must Be Getting Hot’ Around Epstein Files After Prince Andrew Relinquishes Royal Titles | Video

Prince Andrew relinquished his royal titles this week, and for “The View” host Sara Haines, that’s a sign that “the fire must be getting hot” around the Epstein files, and the people named in them.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed claims made by Amy Wallace — who co-wrote the memoir of Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein who recently died by suicide — that she knows the names of those in the Epstein files. With that possibility in the air, moderator Joy Behar (in for Whoopi on Fridays) wondered if President Trump and his allies might finally be motivated to release the files.

“With all of these accusations floating around surrounding Epstein and Prince Andrew, I find that the fire must be getting hot, because people are doing things,” Sara Haines said.

PRINCE ANDREW GIVES UP ROYAL TITLES AMID EPSTEIN ALLEGATIONS: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in as the co-author of late Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre's memoir drops bombshell claims about the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/zqtA1IuSTL — The View (@TheView) October 24, 2025

“Like Prince Andrew just relinquished his royal his titles and his honors right before the book came out, knowing not maybe what’s in the book, but what could be in the book,” she continued. “That was a big step, considering it has haunted the royal family for a long time.”

Haines also pointed out that more and more victims are speaking out about their desire for the files to be released, which only increases the pressure on Trump and the public interest.

“The more President Trump says ‘I don’t know who that is,’ and the Republicans turn on whether they’re going to release them or not, they are absolutely doing the opposite of what they’re trying to do,” Haines said. “They are not killing the topic. They are making it all the more interesting, and at some point we will learn the names that have been complicit in hiding these pedophiles.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.