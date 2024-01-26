The women of “The View” are pretty mad at Fulton County DA Fani Willis, the woman in charge of Donald Trump’s election interference case in Georgia, after allegations of an improper relationship between her and the special prosecutor she appointed to the case, Nathan Wade.

Discussing the situation on the ABC talk show on Friday, the women all agreed that, while they don’t expect the allegations to impact the actual verdict of the case, they do think that there’s now a strong chance that Trump is able to delay the trial until after the 2024 election.

Host Sunny Hostin, a former federal prosecutor herself, noted that a long-running joke she and colleagues had was that “prosecutors are like roaches,” meaning that, if Willis and Wade both step away from Trump’s case, there will plenty more lawyers, perhaps even better ones, who are ready to step up.

But, on the whole, the women largely agreed that Willis acted irresponsibly, if the allegations turn out to be true.

“I just, personally, am pissed off about this,” Alyssa Farah Griffin said. “This is the case of her lifetime, it’s a sweeping RICO case, it’s a tough one — I think she actually has what she needs to prove this case — but one of my best friends, Cassidy Hutchinson, spent months in Atlanta protected by US Marshals to testify for this case.”

She continued, “And now it may all fall apart because these allegations of impropriety.”

At that, Joy Behar chimed in to argue that the case won’t fall apart, to which Farah Griffin and Hostin both argued that a huge delay could have a massive impact.

Host Ana Navarro was just as angry about it all though.

“I’m very pissed off too, because when you are a woman of color, in such a high-profile position, you know that the scrutiny that’s gonna befall you is greater than on anybody else,” Navarro said. “And she needed to have kept her house clean.”

WILL TRUMP’S GEORGIA PROSECUTION BE DERAILED? As Trump's team seeks to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a special prosecutor she hired for the case, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/1AgqdRpfeM — The View (@TheView) January 26, 2024

You can watch the full conversation from “The View” in the video above.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.