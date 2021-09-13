‘The View’ Hosts Criticize Bush for Not Calling Out Trump by Name in 9/11 Speech (Video)

The hosts of “The View” kicked off Monday’s panel with a discussion on George W. Bush’s speech calling out “violent extremists at home,” saying it was a good step but not quite enough. What would’ve been best, the women argued, is if the former president had explicitly called out Donald Trump and his supporters.

In his remarks, Bush noted that there is “growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders, but from violence that gathers within.” He added that “There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home. But in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our continuing duty to confront them.”

His words sparked debate on Twitter, with right-wing voices saying Bush was referring to Black Lives Matter protestors, and left-wing voices arguing it was pretty clear he was talking about those involved in the attack on the Capitol in January. For “The View” host Joy Behar, it was the latter, but it also wasn’t quite enough.

“It’s refreshing to go and hear him speak against his own party, which is guilty right now, of this insurrection on January 6. I wish that he had been a little more specific and named Donald Trump and January 6,” Behar said. “He did not actually say those words. Stop beating around the bush, so to speak. Just come out with it and say it.”

Still, she doubled down on her praise of Bush saying the words at all, adding that she believes he is “joining the ranks of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger and Romney, who speak against their own party, which is a very patriotic thing to do right now”

Host Sunny Hostin agreed on both counts, adding that all Republicans should be following suit.

“He threw plenty of shade, but he didn’t call out Trump,” Hostin said. “And I think it’s high time now for Republicans to call out their own.”

You can watch the full segment on “The View” in the video above.