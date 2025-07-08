‘The View’ Hosts Get Emotional at Extra Warm Welcome: ‘Sometimes This Gig Can Feel Like Hell’

The women of “The View” were met with a bit more love and applause than usual on Tuesday morning, and as a result, the hosts got a bit emotional about it.

As the ABC hosts took the stage, the audience cheered as usual until they reached their seats, and moderator Whoopi Goldberg officially welcomed them to “The View.” But, as she finished her welcome, the cheering continued where it normally peters out.

In fact, it went on for a full 20 seconds and then some, with the hosts simply marveling at the wave of applause. Eventually, Whoopi cut them off, but the women were all visibly pleased and surprised by the love.

“You know what? Let us say this to you. Thank you for that, because sometimes this gig can feel like hell,” Whoopi said bluntly, earning a loud laugh from the audience, and echoes of agreement from her fellow hosts.

“And sometimes you feel like people are just angry at you all the time,” she continued. “And so, to get a welcome like this this morning, we really appreciate it.”

At that, another loud cheer erupted, before Whoopi pushed on with the day’s Hot Topics discussions. Although, before she did that fully, the moderator got momentarily sidetracked by one specific member of the audience, and complimented their hat.

