‘The View’ Hosts Lay Into ‘Tacky’ Lauren Boebert for Heckling Biden: ‘Who the Hell Do You Think You Are, Little Girl?’

The hosts of “The View” joined in the chorus of voices criticizing Lauren Boebert on Wednesday, after the Colorado representative heckled President Biden during his State of the Union address.

Though Boebert made two attempts to disrupt the speech, the panel focused on the moment Biden was talking about veterans. The president brought up his son Beau, who died of cancer likely developed due to hazardous exposure during his military tenure.

As he spoke, the president mentioned “a cancer that would put [soldiers] in a flag-draped coffin.” At that point, Boebert screamed: “You put them in, 13 of them!” a reference to soldiers who died last year in the Afghanistan withdrawal.

For the women of “The View,” the immediate criticism was Boebert’s choice of venue.

“You’re in the United States Congress,” Joy Behar scolded. “You’re not doing a midnight set at Chuckles.”

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg agreed, saying that Boebert should’ve decided to just “hold off.” Host Sunny Hostin was a bit more blunt.

“She’s a clout chaser, and she’s tacky,” Hostin said.

Guest host Michele Tafoya agreed that Boebert was likely just seeking attention, saying that the representative’s goal was probably just “to be talked about.”

“You have to look at like, sort of the political reasons she did that,” Tafoya said. “And I think it was, she wanted to be viral.”

As the discussion went on, Whoopi Goldberg got a bit more heated, criticizing Boebert for attempting to speak about the military at all. But at the end, Whoopi took offense to the fact that Boebert chose such a personal moment to yell at the president and disrespected the office.

“Who the hell do you think you are, little girl? Who do you think you are? You don’t have to like this president to be respectful of him talking about the military, and his son who died,” Whoopi said. “You don’t have to like him. But you must be respectful. You gotta be.”