‘The View’ Hosts Scold Judd Apatow for Writing the Joke That Convinced Trump to Run for President: ‘We Can Blame You for This’

The hosts of “The View” had a bone to pick with Judd Apatow on Wednesday morning, after learning he helped write the joke that would eventually cause Donald Trump to run for president.

Apatow stopped by the ABC talk show in support of his new memoir “Comedy Nerd” in which he takes fans through his career, and personal memorabilia, via scans of photos and more. And, though the interview started with host Sara Haines asking for his memories from making “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” it quickly pivoted, thanks to Joy Behar.

“So, you know, this is a weird time for comedy, and I read in the book that you helped write the infamous joke that Obama delivered and Donald Trump went nuts,” she immediately called out.

As Apatow confirmed the story, both Haines and Sunny Hostin threw out their sarcastic thanks, which Behar echoed.

“Thanks a lot! We can blame you for this,” she joked.

Apatow took it in stride, joking that he’d take it all on if he could. But jokes aside, Behar had a serious question. She wanted to know Apatow’s thoughts on Trump’s vendetta against late night comedians, and seemingly comedy in general.

“I mean, I don’t know, I feel like if you’re not corrupt, you don’t care about comedians,” Apatow replied. “It’s not like Jimmy Carter was really worried about the comments, you know?”

“I don’t think that Obama was up late at night going ‘Oh no, I better shut these people up,’” he continued. “I think when you’re up to something, you don’t want anyone to talk about it.”

