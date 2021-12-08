The hosts of “The View” were none too impressed by Rep. Lauren Boebert’s family Christmas photo this year. On Wednesday’s episode of the show, Sara Haines even went so far as to call it “trashy.”

On Wednesday’s episode of The View, the hosts kicked things off by discussing Dan Crenshaw’s recent criticisms of the Freedom Caucus, made up of fellow Republicans, who he called “grifters” and “performance artists.” As the women pointed out the flaws in Crenshaw’s logic — calling him performative in his own right — Behar argued that Crenshaw and the entire party “are a shameless group of people.”

Behar specifically called out Boebert’s photo — saying “we can’t even show the picture, it’s so annoying — in which she had her four sons each pose with assault rifles.

The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie!



(No spare ammo for you, though) pic.twitter.com/EnDYuXaHDF — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 8, 2021

The photo, posted Tuesday night, was an apparent show of support to Representative Thomas Massie (Rep-Ky.), who posted a similar picture of his own family earlier this week.

“You can be pro-Second Amendment, and not pro-those kind of trashy pictures,” Haines said of Boebert’s photo, later calling attention to just how young two of Boebert’s boys are.

Behar, who dubbed the representative “Lauren ‘Bobblehead’ Boebert” took particular issue with the timing of the picture, considering that four students were killed in a school shooting in Michigan just last week.

“For her to put out a picture like that, shows that she’s completely shameless,” Behar said. “My question is can you even negotiate with shameless people? I don’t think it’s possible.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.