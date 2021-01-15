Go Pro Today

James Comey Says Trump’s Lies Created Terrorists: ‘This Is How Al-Qaida Radicalized’ (Video)

Former FBI director condemned Capitol rioters on “The View”

| January 15, 2021 @ 10:39 AM
James Comey Says Trump's Lies Created Domestic Terrorists: 'This Is How Al-Qaida Radicalized' (Video)

ABC

Former FBI director James Comey paid a visit to “The View” on Friday during which he explained his belief that President Trump’s “constant torrent of lies” has radicalized his supporters to the point of becoming domestic terrorists — and he compared Trump’s methods to those of al-Qaida.

“They are terrorists. They are people bent on coercing a civilian government — attacking our democracy — because of their warped view of reality,” Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017, said of the Capitol rioters on “The View.”

“The reason their view [of reality] is warped is because of the president’s lies. It’s not just the lie about the election, which is the prime mover for their attack on Capitol Hill, it’s four years of constant lying about the virus, about our institutions, about our courts, about our democracy,” he continued. “A demagogue’s lies have great power, especially when they’re echoed by his enablers in the Senate and the House and the media.”

Also Read: 'The View': Meghan McCain Says Trump Should Be Dragged From Office 'By His Toes' (Video)

Then he compared Trump’s tactics to al-Qaida, the militant Sunni Islamist group co-founded by Osama bin Ladin and others in 1988.

“This is how al-Qaida radicalized: a constant, constant torrent of lies at vulnerable people,” he said. “Well, we have millions of vulnerable people in this country who’ve consumed these lies, and some portion of them have been radicalized to the point where they believe they’re on the side of the angels and have to engage in violence directed against us. So it’s a serious threat, it’s a terrorist threat, and Donald Trump and his enablers — we want to make sure we keep the receipts, ’cause a lot of people are going to deny they had any connection to it come a few months from now — but that group of people has radicalized a group of terrorists.”

Watch the full clip from “The View” below.

All 10 Marvel Films and TV Shows Coming in 2021 - And How They Could Affect the MCU (Photos)

  • Marvel TV Films 2021
  • wandavision
  • falcon and winter soldier
  • Loki Disney+
  • black widow
  • Shang-Chi Logo
  • What If Logo
  • Ms Marvel Logo Disney Plus Marvel Studios
  • Angelina Jolie Salma Hayek Eternals
  • Hawkeye Logo
  • Spider-Man Far From Home Zendaya
1 of 11

The MCU finally returned after 18 months with “WandaVision”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe finally returned Friday with the premiere of "WandaVision," its first series for Disney+. The hugely popular franchise took an unexpected 18-month hiatus thanks to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down both production and movie theaters, causing Marvel Studios to delay its films and Disney+ TV series all the way out of 2020.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe took an unexpected 18-month hiatus thanks to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down both production and movie theaters, causing Marvel Studios to delay its films and Disney+ TV series all the way out of 2020. But finally, this month will see the return of the MCU in what figures to be the biggest year ever for Marvel Studios.
Below, here is a rundown of all the films and TV shows (the first under the Marvel Studios banner) that will stream or (hopefully) hit theaters this year, and how we think they could affect the larger MCU.

View In Gallery

Related Content