‘The View’ Hosts Laugh at Trump Admin ‘Advertising’ Faulty Prison Cams: ‘If You Want to Do Your Crimes, Do Them Then’ | Video

Amid ongoing questions about Jeffrey Epstein’s death, the Trump administration revealed this week that the Federal Bureau of Prisons has at least one minute of missing security footage every night. That admission was pretty funny to the hosts of “The View.”

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi was asked point blank why there is a minute of footage missing from the night Epstein died in prison. In response, she admitted that, because the camera system is so old, the system resets nightly, and “a minute is missing every night, and that’s it on Epstein.”

”I don’t feel like we should be advertising that the Bureau of Prisons has one minute that is not accounted for in federal prison every single night around 11:59,” host Alyssa Farah Griffin said with a laugh. “It’s basically saying ‘If you want to do your crimes, do them then.’ It’s very sketchy.”

TRUMP RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT EPSTEIN: As the outrage continues from the MAGA world over the Justice Department's memo that stated there is no Jeffrey Epstein client list, 'The View' co-host weigh in on the administration attempting to change the conversation. pic.twitter.com/F0ocBnQSMW — The View (@TheView) July 9, 2025

Sunny Hostin agreed, explaining that, during her time as a federal prosecutor, she came to learn that most prisons are very heavily monitored via security cameras, and having a minute go missing regularly is an anomaly.

“I find it very suspicious that there is a minute missing, and that there’s only one camera angle,” she said.

More than that, Hostin scoffed at President Trump’s outburst over being asked about Epstein, pointing out that his own administration continually used Epstein as a campaign promise. She was particularly put off by Trump’s well-documented history of socializing with Epstein.

“All of that has been widely reported and all of a sudden, he doesn’t want to talk about Epstein,” she said.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.