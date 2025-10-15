Joy Behar Went to Cheryl Hines’ Dressing Room Before Combative ‘The View’ Spot to ‘Make Her Feel a Little Better’ | Video

Joy Behar went in to Cheryl Hines’ dressing room before her Tuesday appearance on “The View” to “make her feel a little better.”

Hines appeared on the ABC show to promote her new book but “The View” hosts did not take long before asking her about her husband RFK Jr’s views as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Behar knew the interview might trend toward contentious so she met with Hines before the show.

“Well, I thought it was a tough spot for her because even though she’s not responsible for the crazy things he says, she’s still his wife,” Behar said on “Behind the Table.” “But it just shows you the power of selling a book.”

She added: “I went into her dressing room before to try to make her feel a little bit better.”

Behar’s instincts were good and the interview did get a bit heated. Particularly between Hines and Sunny Hostin. The host called out Kennedy as the least qualified Secretary of Health in history. The host was quick to remind Hines and the audience that Kennedy has no scientific or medical background, which Hines pushed back on by noting that one of President Obama’s Secretaries of HHS was an economist.

“He has also spread a lot of misinformation, a lot of chaos, a lot of confusion, and I think it’s just a very dangerous thing,” Hostin said. “I say it with the utmost respect.”

Hines came back pointing out there was plenty of misinformation in the early days of the COVID pandemic. She didn’t make it for before Hostin spoke back up.

“He’s connected circumcision to autism!” Hostin cut in.

“May I finish?” Hines shot back.

Hines returned to her COVID argument, saying that Anthony Fauci claimed vaccine would prevent transmission of COVID, calling that disinformation and misinformation.

Through this all, Whoopi Goldberg did her best to moderate the conversation. She added at one point that “this is not your fight, really, to be fighting,” but also noted that RFK Jr. won’t come on the show.

You can watch Behar discuss the episode in the video above.