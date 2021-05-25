‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Argues Schools Shouldn’t Teach Teens About Porn: ‘Just Tune Into Netflix!’

Content from streaming services is getting a bit too explicit for Joy Behar’s taste. On Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” the host argued that kids don’t need to be learning about porn in school when they can just watch Netflix instead.

The topic came up as Whoopi Goldberg told the panel of a prep school in New York that is facing backlash after a guest professor held a presentation for teens titled “Pornography Literacy: An Intersectional Focus on Mainstream Porn.” According to Whoopi, the intent was to let students know online pornography is solely meant for entertainment and is not realistic.

She then posed the question to her co-hosts: Is there any value in teens learning about this kind of thing at school? While host Sunny Hostin argued there are some benefits to it, both Behar and Meghan McCain disagreed.

“I’m on streaming services all day long. All I watch is soft porn. It’s not my choice, particularly,” Behar noted.

She went on to criticize the content of streaming services, saying it “seems like every movie, every series” has explicit content nowadays. (It’s unclear what specifically she was referencing, as the words she chose were censored by ABC. But maybe she watched “Bridgerton”?).

“So I don’t really see that they need to see ‘Debbie Does Dallas’ to actually learn about porn. Just tune into Netflix!” Behar added.